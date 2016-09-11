(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SeaGlide

    SeaGlide

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Photo by Kelley Stirling 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    161109-N-IT709-001 - A SeaGlide, or small-scale underwater glider, maneuvers in a tank at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md. The SeaGlide is a non-tethered, autonomous robot that helps collect data through sensors. Carderock hosts SeaGlide workshops each year geared toward educators to teach skills they can take to the classroom, such as coding, building and basic electronics. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Daglis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 10:06
    Photo ID: 3097611
    VIRIN: 161109-N-IT709-001
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SeaGlide, by Kelley Stirling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    STEM

