161109-N-IT709-001 - A SeaGlide, or small-scale underwater glider, maneuvers in a tank at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md. The SeaGlide is a non-tethered, autonomous robot that helps collect data through sensors. Carderock hosts SeaGlide workshops each year geared toward educators to teach skills they can take to the classroom, such as coding, building and basic electronics. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Daglis/Released)

