The 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service is observed Jan. 16, 2017. The day provides an opportunity for Americans to volunteer and help others within their communities. (Graphic courtesy of www.nationalservice.gov)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:49
|Photo ID:
|3097572
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|598x657
|Size:
|104.03 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday offers chance to help communities as a National Day of Service, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Holiday offers chance to help communities as a National Day of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT