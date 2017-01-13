The 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service is observed Jan. 16, 2017. The day provides an opportunity for Americans to volunteer and help others within their communities. (Graphic courtesy of www.nationalservice.gov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:49 Photo ID: 3097572 VIRIN: 170113-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 598x657 Size: 104.03 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday offers chance to help communities as a National Day of Service, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.