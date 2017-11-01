The Air Force offers an array of education benefits for members, their families and civilian contractors to further their education. Airmen can access up to $4,500 per year in tuition assistance. Additionally, after leaving the military they can fund further education with the Post 9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill, and some of these benefits can be transferred to family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:18 Photo ID: 3097556 VIRIN: 170111-F-EJ242-0001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.69 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Education: Investing in ourselves, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.