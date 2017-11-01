The Air Force offers an array of education benefits for members, their families and civilian contractors to further their education. Airmen can access up to $4,500 per year in tuition assistance. Additionally, after leaving the military they can fund further education with the Post 9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill, and some of these benefits can be transferred to family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
Education: Investing in ourselves
