    Education: Investing in ourselves

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    23rd Wing

    The Air Force offers an array of education benefits for members, their families and civilian contractors to further their education. Airmen can access up to $4,500 per year in tuition assistance. Additionally, after leaving the military they can fund further education with the Post 9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill, and some of these benefits can be transferred to family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:18
    Photo ID: 3097556
    VIRIN: 170111-F-EJ242-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Education: Investing in ourselves, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    school
    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    Money
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    Military
    education
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    GI
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

