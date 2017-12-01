(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Process Improvement

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman Miranda Loera 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron created and will be implementing a process expected to decrease discrepancies and time spent on checklists when preparing to deploy. The process is expected to have a five percent decrease in discrepancies every six months. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 09:07
    Photo ID: 3097536
    VIRIN: 170112-F-NW306-0001
    Resolution: 4578x2400
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Process Improvement, by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Excercise
    LRS
    SJAFB

