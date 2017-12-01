Process Improvement

Members of the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron created and will be implementing a process expected to decrease discrepancies and time spent on checklists when preparing to deploy. The process is expected to have a five percent decrease in discrepancies every six months. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

