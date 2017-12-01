Members of the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron created and will be implementing a process expected to decrease discrepancies and time spent on checklists when preparing to deploy. The process is expected to have a five percent decrease in discrepancies every six months. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3097536
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-NW306-0001
|Resolution:
|4578x2400
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Process Improvement, by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT