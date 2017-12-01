Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment

U.S. Marines with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, construct a Medium Girder Bridge during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors with possible combat scenarios before deploying.

