U.S. Marines with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, construct a Medium Girder Bridge during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors with possible combat scenarios before deploying.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 08:59
|Photo ID:
|3097489
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-UA291-0019
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|457.01 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT