Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Rockford, Combat Engineer, Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assists in the construction of the Medium Girder Bridge during the units Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors with possible combat scenarios before deploying.

