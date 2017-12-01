(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment [Image 13 of 13]

    Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Stewart 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Rockford, Combat Engineer, Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assists in the construction of the Medium Girder Bridge during the units Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors with possible combat scenarios before deploying.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:59
    Photo ID: 3097481
    VIRIN: 170112-M-UA291-0006
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 452.73 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    8th Engineer Support Battalion
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    Bridge Company
    MCRE

    • LEAVE A COMMENT