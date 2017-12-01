U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Rockford, Combat Engineer, Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assists in the construction of the Medium Girder Bridge during the units Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. MCCRE is designed to test Marines and Sailors with possible combat scenarios before deploying.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 08:59
|Photo ID:
|3097481
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-UA291-0006
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|452.73 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bridge Company MCCRE Assessment [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
