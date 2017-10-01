Soldiers train in Djibouti

U.S. Army Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division conduct training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 10, 2017. During the training Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division practiced conducting a raid and calling in a 9-line Medical Evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
