    Soldiers train in Djibouti

    Soldiers train in Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division conduct training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 10, 2017. During the training Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division practiced conducting a raid and calling in a 9-line Medical Evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 04:56
    Photo ID: 3097225
    VIRIN: 170110-F-QX786-0319
    Resolution: 4365x2918
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers train in Djibouti [Image 1 of 23], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mortar
    Djibouti
    Soldiers
    Infantry
    "Army
    101st INF
    Camp Lemonnier Africa

