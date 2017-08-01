Soldiers train in Djibouti

U.S. Army Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division conduct mortar training in Arta, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the training mortarmen from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division practiced patrolling and accurately delivering mortar rounds onto a target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

