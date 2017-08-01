U.S. Army Soldiers from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division conduct mortar training in Arta, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the training mortarmen from the C/1-327 IN, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division practiced patrolling and accurately delivering mortar rounds onto a target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 04:56
|Photo ID:
|3097212
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-QX786-0085
|Resolution:
|4249x3227
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|ARTA, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers train in Djibouti [Image 1 of 23], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT