A Spanish trainer scans the fingerprints of an Iraqi security force soldier during pre-training screening at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training.. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 01:50
|Photo ID:
|3097042
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-LD787-100
|Resolution:
|4844x3230
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
