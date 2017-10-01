Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training

A Spanish trainer takes a photo of an Iraqi security forces soldier prior to the start of his training course at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. The screening process is part of the initial phase for all ISF personnel enrolled in courses throughout Iraq. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
