Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training

An Iraqi security forces soldier has his fingerprints scanned during pre-training screening at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training.. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

