(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training [Image 4 of 5]

    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi security forces soldier has his fingerprints scanned during pre-training screening at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training.. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 01:51
    Photo ID: 3097037
    VIRIN: 170110-A-LD787-044
    Resolution: 2118x3176
    Size: 728.85 KB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training
    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training
    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training
    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training
    Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mosul
    Besmaya
    1st ID
    combat camera
    Iraq
    1st infantry Division
    Spanish Army
    Besmaya Range Complex
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    982 Combat Camera Company
    Joshua Wooten
    982CCA
    982nd Com Cam Co.
    982nd Combat Camera Company
    Sgt. Joshua Wooten
    1st Inftriy
    Iraqi Security C

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT