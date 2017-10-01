Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training

A group of Iraqi security forces soldiers wait to begin the screening process prior to the start of their training course at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 01:51 Photo ID: 3096036 VIRIN: 170110-A-LD787-007 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 2.05 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ