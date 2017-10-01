A group of Iraqi security forces soldiers wait to begin the screening process prior to the start of their training course at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity where Spanish and Portuguese soldiers enhance ISF readiness through training. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 01:51
|Photo ID:
|3097036
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-LD787-007
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spanish forces prepare Iraqi security forces for training [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
