USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 11, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Anthony Meyer from Kansas City, Kansas, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Erica Greene from Beauford, North Carolina simulate shooting an enemy small boat during an Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drill pier-side, Jan. 11. USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) is preparing for a regularly-scheduled deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert)
