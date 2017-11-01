(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying

    USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying

    KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corwin Colbert 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    170111-N-QE566-311
    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 11, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Anthony Meyer from Kansas City, Kansas, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Erica Greene from Beauford, North Carolina simulate shooting an enemy small boat during an Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drill pier-side, Jan. 11. USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) is preparing for a regularly-scheduled deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017
    Photo ID: 3096583
    VIRIN: 170111-N-QE566-311
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying
    USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying

    CSG
    JBPHH
    USN
    DDG112

