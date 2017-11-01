170111-N-QE566-108
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – (Jan. 11, 2017) USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Marvell Drummer from Millen, Georgia, simulates shooting an enemy small boat during an Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drill pier-side, Jan. 11. USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) is preparing for a regularly-scheduled deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Corwin M. Colbert)
This work, USS Michael Murphy crew conducts ATFP tune-up before deploying [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
