Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 20:22 Photo ID: 3096575 VIRIN: 170112-A-ZQ422-574 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.12 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.