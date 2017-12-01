Maj. David Kelley, the deputy inspector general for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is honored for his service to the Army along with his family during a Celebration of Service January 12 at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (Photos by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 20:22
|Photo ID:
|3096572
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-ZQ422-079
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT