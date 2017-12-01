(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kali Pettigrew, a chief engineer with 545th Transportation Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is honored for his service to the Army along with his family during a Celebration of Service January 12 at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (Photos by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 20:22
    Photo ID: 3096569
    VIRIN: 170112-A-ZQ422-284
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service
    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service
    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Fort Shafter
    Pacific
    Retirement Ceremony
    130th Engineer Brigade
    Oahu
    CoS
    Hawaii
    Army
    8th Military Police Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    8th MP
    Soldier for Life
    8th Special Troops Battalion
    8th STB
    Celebration of Service
    545th Transportation Company
    Hale Ikena
    130th EB
    545th TC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT