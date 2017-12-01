Over 130 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kali Pettigrew, a chief engineer with 545th Transportation Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is honored for his service to the Army along with his family during a Celebration of Service January 12 at the Hale Ikena on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (Photos by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs/RELEASED)

