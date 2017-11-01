A U.S. Air National Guard, F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa, OK, is prepped for night flying, January 11, 2016, while a full moon rises in the night sky.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 Location: TULSA, OK, US This work, January Night Flying, by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.