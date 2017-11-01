(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    January Night Flying [Image 3 of 4]

    January Night Flying

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Egnoske 

    138th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air National Guard, F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa, OK, is prepped for night flying, January 11, 2016, while a full moon rises in the night sky.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 18:30
    Photo ID: 3096546
    VIRIN: 170111-Z-QX378-002
    Resolution: 6448x4606
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January Night Flying [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Drew Egnoske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Fighting Falcon
    Air Force
    USAF
    Tulsa
    138th Fighter Wing
    138th
    Tulsa Air National Guard
    138th FW
    138 FW
    Tulsa ANG
    138 FighterWing

