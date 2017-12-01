(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Protest at the gate [Image 5 of 6]

    Protest at the gate

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Soliders from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prevent protestors from entering the Brigade rotational unit bivouac area Jan. 12, 2017 at Fort Irwin, Calif. Security is always tight at the RUBA which serves as the staging area for 1st Stryker Brigade before they begin their National Training Center rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3096221
    VIRIN: 170112-A-MI003-026
    Resolution: 5223x3067
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protest at the gate [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Protest at the gate
    Protest at the gate
    Protest at the gate
    Protest at the gate
    Protest at the gate
    Protest at the Gate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    partnership
    Army
    USARAK

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT