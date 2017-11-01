Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with President and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), John J. Hamre during the Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture at CSIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:14 Photo ID: 3095880 VIRIN: 170111-D-SV709-861 Resolution: 4032x2684 Size: 4.34 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD honored at Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.