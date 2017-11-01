(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD honored at Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture [Image 4 of 8]

    SD honored at Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with President and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), John J. Hamre during the Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture at CSIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3095873
    VIRIN: 170111-D-SV709-814
    Resolution: 4603x3064
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD honored at Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    pentagon
    secretary of defense
    CSIS
    secdef
    washington
    dc
    defense
    secretary
    carter
    ash
    ash carter
    ashcarter
    NSLP
    Sam Nunn

