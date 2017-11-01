Defense Secretary Ash Carter (center) receives the Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize from former Senator and Chairman Emeritus of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Sam Nunn (left) and President and CEO of CSIS, John J. Hamre (right), during a lecture at CSIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3095863 VIRIN: 170111-D-SV709-736 Resolution: 4073x2711 Size: 6.32 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD honored at Sam Nunn National Security Leadership Prize and Lecture [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.