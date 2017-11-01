(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD recognizes Under Secretaries of Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter recognizes the Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, Dr. Jamie M. Morin, with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service Award during a ceremony in the Pentagon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD recognizes Under Secretaries of Defense [Image 1 of 41], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

