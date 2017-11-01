Defense Secretary Ash Carter recognizes the Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, Dr. Jamie M. Morin, with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service Award during a ceremony in the Pentagon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 12:08
|Photo ID:
|3095762
|VIRIN:
|170111-D-SV709-518
|Resolution:
|3808x2535
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD recognizes Under Secretaries of Defense [Image 1 of 41], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
