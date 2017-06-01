(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow doesn't slow Tinker's workflow

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Greg Davis 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Three B-52H Stratofortress bombers are shown on a snowy flight line at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Jan. 6, 2017, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Significant snowfall occurred overnight and in the early morning hours of Jan. 6th in the Oklahoma City region, but did not halt maintenance operations at the sprawling base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3095569
    VIRIN: 170106-F-VV898-012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow doesn't slow Tinker's workflow, by Greg Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    snow
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    2017
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    Oklahoma Commanders' Summit

