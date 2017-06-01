Three B-52H Stratofortress bombers are shown on a snowy flight line at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Jan. 6, 2017, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Significant snowfall occurred overnight and in the early morning hours of Jan. 6th in the Oklahoma City region, but did not halt maintenance operations at the sprawling base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3095569 VIRIN: 170106-F-VV898-012 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.11 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow doesn't slow Tinker's workflow, by Greg Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.