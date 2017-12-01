Maj. Mario Moreno is a Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, Va. The husband and father attempted suicide as a young infantryman but aborted the attempt the moment he thought about family.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:16 Photo ID: 3095314 VIRIN: 170112-A-US058-001 Resolution: 1200x1192 Size: 945.95 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier aborts suicide attempt amid sobering thought of losing his family, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.