An AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter crew, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade support the 3rd Squadron,

2nd Cavalry Regiment, initiates its first itinerary during the operation Dire Wolf at 7th Army Training Command’s, Grafenwoehr

Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 Photo ID: 3095265 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE This work, AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter [Image 1 of 15], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.