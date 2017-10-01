(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter [Image 6 of 15]

    AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    An AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter crew, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade support the 3rd Squadron,
    2nd Cavalry Regiment, initiates its first itinerary during the operation Dire Wolf at 7th Army Training Command’s, Grafenwoehr
    Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 04:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter [Image 1 of 15], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

