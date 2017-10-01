An AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter crew, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade support the 3rd Squadron,
2nd Cavalry Regiment, initiates its first itinerary during the operation Dire Wolf at 7th Army Training Command’s, Grafenwoehr
Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 04:52
|Photo ID:
|3095258
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-EO786-038
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.29 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AH 64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter [Image 1 of 15], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT