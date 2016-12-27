(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st female combat engineer deployed to Iraq

    1st female combat engineer deployed to Iraq

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec 

    314th Press Camp Headquarters

    Pfc. Nessy Sanders, stands next to the vehicle she drove in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve. In August 2016, Sanders became the first female to deploy to Erbil, Iraq as a Combat Engineer since the Military Occupational Specialty 12B was opened to women in June 2015. Sanders is assigned to Company B, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division. A Combat Engineers duties include constructing fighting positions, fixed and floating bridges, obstacles and defensive positions and emplacing and detonationg explosives. Sanders is from Columbus, Mississippi. Her mother also served in the Army in the mid-1980s.
    Erbil, Iraq is home to one of four Combined Joint Task Force locations under Operation Inherent Reslove dedicated to training Iraqi defense forces to assist in the defeat of ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 03:54
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st female combat engineer deployed to Iraq [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

