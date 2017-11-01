170111-N-II672-026 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Adam Wendt, an Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) inspector, inspects a search-and-rescue (SAR) flipper during a ship-requested SAR Limited Training Team (LTT) assessment aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). SAR LTT is a three-day assessment of Ronald Reagan’s SAR swimmers’ and Deck Department Sailors’ physical, material and operational readiness. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler D. John/Released)

