170110-N-II672-480 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2017) Sailors from the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Carrier Strike Group 5 (CSG 5) demonstrate their ability to rescue drowned pilots during SAR Limited Training Team (LTT) assessment at the Purdy Gym pool aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Sailors were evaluated on their ability to save unconscious victims, fight off combative survivors in the water, rescue drowned pilots and administer first-aid to medical casualties. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler D. John/Released)

