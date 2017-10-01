(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAR Limited Training Team [Image 2 of 4]

    SAR Limited Training Team

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170110-N-II672-480 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2017) Sailors from the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Carrier Strike Group 5 (CSG 5) demonstrate their ability to rescue drowned pilots during SAR Limited Training Team (LTT) assessment at the Purdy Gym pool aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Sailors were evaluated on their ability to save unconscious victims, fight off combative survivors in the water, rescue drowned pilots and administer first-aid to medical casualties. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler D. John/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 02:16
    Photo ID: 3095236
    VIRIN: 170110-N-II672-480
    Resolution: 2500x1786
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAR Limited Training Team [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SAR Limited Training Team
    SAR Limited Training Team
    SAR Limited Training Team
    SAR Limited Training Team

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    SAR Limited Training Team

