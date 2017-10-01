170110-N-II672-030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2017) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Adam Wendt, an Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATGWP) inspector, talks to Sailors from the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship-requested SAR Limited Training Team (LTT) assessment at the Purdy Gym pool aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. SAR LTT is a three-day assessment of Ronald Reagan’s SAR swimmers’ and Deck Department Sailors’ physical, material and operational readiness. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler D. John/Released)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017