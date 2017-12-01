(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run

    2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Mandaline Hatch 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding general of 3rd Marine Division,addresses approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors following a division wide motivational run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, applauded the accomplishments of each Marine and Sailor of the division during his time in the command and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:18
    Photo ID: 3095199
    VIRIN: 170112-M-NL297-094
    Resolution: 2560x1706
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run, by Sgt Mandaline Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Pacific
    3rd Marine Division
    CAB
    Combat Assault Battalion
    4th Marine Regiment
    4th Marines
    12th Marine Regiment
    12th Marines
    run
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    change of command
    Headquarters Battalion
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion
    3d Recon
    3d MarDiv
    Maj. Gen. Simcock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT