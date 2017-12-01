Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding general of 3rd Marine Division,addresses approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors following a division wide motivational run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, applauded the accomplishments of each Marine and Sailor of the division during his time in the command and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)
01.12.2017
|01.12.2017
01.12.2017 01:18
|01.12.2017 01:18
3095199
|3095199
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-NL297-094
2560x1706
|2560x1706
1.89 MB
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
5
|5
2
|2
0
|0
This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run, by Sgt Mandaline Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
