Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding general of 3rd Marine Division,addresses approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors following a division wide motivational run at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Simcock, a native of San Mateo, California, applauded the accomplishments of each Marine and Sailor of the division during his time in the command and thanked them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:18 Photo ID: 3095199 VIRIN: 170112-M-NL297-094 Resolution: 2560x1706 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run, by Sgt Mandaline Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.