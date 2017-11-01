(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift [Image 2 of 6]

    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift

    PORT AUTHORITY GUAM, GUAM

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Rolston 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Sailors assigned to Coastal Riverine Group (CRG) 1 Det Guam oversee the lifting of a MK VI patrol boat in order to perform yearly scheduled maintenance at the Port Authority in Guam on Jan. 11, 2017. CRG 1 Det Guam is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Rolston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 22:37
    Photo ID: 3094830
    VIRIN: 170111-N-CN059-0038
    Resolution: 3880x2237
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PORT AUTHORITY GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MK VI Patrol Boat Lift [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Daniel Rolston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift
    MK VI Patrol Boat Lift

    TAGS

    CRG
    Guam
    Riverines
    Patrol Boat
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Coastal Riverine Group
    CRG 1
    CTF 75
    Task Force 75
    MK VI
    MK VI Patrol Boat

