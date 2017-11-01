MK VI Patrol Boat Lift

Sailors assigned to Coastal Riverine Group (CRG) 1 oversee the lifting of a MK VI patrol boat in order to perform yearly scheduled maintenance at the Port Authority in Guam on Jan. 11, 2017. CRG 1 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which is the primary expeditionary task force responsible for the planning and execution of coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving engineering and construction, and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Rolston)

