Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard complete a sunrise run during annual training at Fort Stewart. The Guardsmen are assigned to the 78th Troop Command's 110th Combat Services Support Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 21:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, US
This work, Sunrise Run, by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
