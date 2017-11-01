(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division discuss the security plan before checking the perimeter at their secure compound at Fort Irwin, Ca. Jan. 11, 2017. The Brigade is preparing for the first National Training Center rotation of 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 22:07
    Photo ID: 3094816
    VIRIN: 170111-A-MI003-402
    Resolution: 4758x3031
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOB security [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

