MGS maintenance

Mechanics Staff Sgt. Trevor Pike and Sgt. Austin Goodall with 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division add nitrogen to the recoil mechanism of the mobile gun system on a Stryker fighing vehicle at Fort Irwin, Ca. Jan. 11, 2017. The Soldiers are preparing for the first National Training Center rotation of 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

Date Taken: 01.11.2017
Location: CA, US