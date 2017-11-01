(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MGS maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    MGS maintenance

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Mechanics Staff Sgt. Trevor Pike and Sgt. Austin Goodall with 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division add nitrogen to the recoil mechanism of the mobile gun system on a Stryker fighing vehicle at Fort Irwin, Ca. Jan. 11, 2017. The Soldiers are preparing for the first National Training Center rotation of 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 22:07
    Photo ID: 3094813
    VIRIN: 170111-A-MI003-057
    Resolution: 5471x3530
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MGS maintenance [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army

