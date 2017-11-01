Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade COmbat Team, 25th Infantry Division perform maintenance on the mobile gun system of a Stryker Jan. 11, 2017 at Fort Irwin, Ca. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 22:07
|Photo ID:
|3094810
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-MI003-578
|Resolution:
|3990x3190
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MGS maintenance [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
