SSC Pacific conducts Change of Command ceremony

SAN DIEGO (Jan 9, 2017) - Capt. Gisele Bonitz, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific Executive Officer, relieves Capt. Kurt Rothenhaus, SSC Pacific Commanding Officer, of his duties during the Change of Command ceremony at SSC Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak/Released)

