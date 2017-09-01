(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSC Pacific conducts Change of Command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Alan Antczak 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    SAN DIEGO (Jan 9, 2017) - Capt. Gisele Bonitz, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific Executive Officer, relieves Capt. Kurt Rothenhaus, SSC Pacific Commanding Officer, of his duties during the Change of Command ceremony at SSC Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 19:36
    Photo ID: 3094798
    VIRIN: 170109-N-YN244-013
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC Pacific conducts Change of Command ceremony, by Alan Antczak, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SPAWAR
    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
    SSC Pacific
    Command Event

