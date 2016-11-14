PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Combs, 21st Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of customer support at the Military Personnel Section, jokes with a coworker at the Military Personnel Section on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Nov. 14, 2016. Combs was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease while at her first base and diagnosed with cancer at her second base, but didn’t let either of them stop her from doing her best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 19:08
|Photo ID:
|3094793
|VIRIN:
|161114-F-SV792-1009
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pregnancy saves Airman’s life, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT