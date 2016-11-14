(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pregnancy saves Airman’s life

    Pregnancy saves Airman’s life

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Combs, 21st Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of customer support at the Military Personnel Section, jokes with a coworker at the Military Personnel Section on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Nov. 14, 2016. Combs was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease while at her first base and diagnosed with cancer at her second base, but didn’t let either of them stop her from doing her best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 19:08
    Photo ID: 3094793
    VIRIN: 161114-F-SV792-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pregnancy saves Airman’s life, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pregnancy saves Airman’s life

    TAGS

    cancer
    resiliency
    pregnancy
    Team Pete
    overcoming obstacles
    rare disease

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT