2016 athlete of the year trophy awarded to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen P. Armes on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 18:41
|Photo ID:
|3094776
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-FK947-091
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Athlete of the year award ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
