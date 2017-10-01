(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Athlete of the year award ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    Athlete of the year award ceremony

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    2016 athlete of the year trophy awarded to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen P. Armes on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 18:41
    Photo ID: 3094776
    VIRIN: 170110-M-FK947-091
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athlete of the year award ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    awards
    Leader
    award ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Crucible
    athlete of the year
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Camp Pendleton Tours
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea
    Marine Corps Veterans
    col. stephen Armes
    1stLt. Mollie Hebda

