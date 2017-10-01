U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen P. Armes, left, and U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Mollie Hebda pose for a photo during the athlete of the year award ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 18:40
|Photo ID:
|3094774
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-FK947-075
|Resolution:
|3868x2579
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Athlete of the year award ceremony [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT