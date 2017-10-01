U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, left, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, awards U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Mollie Hebda with the 2016 female athlete of the year trophy on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)
|01.10.2017
|01.11.2017 18:37
|3094763
|170110-M-FK947-036
|2774x1849
|983.85 KB
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Athlete of the year award ceremony, by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
