III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson (right), Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force, walks into US Naval Hospital Guam (USNH Guam) with the hospital's Commanding Officer, Capt. Dan Cornwell (left). Lt. Gen. Nicholson visited the hospital to gain a better understanding of Navy Medicine's capabilities on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

