    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam

    GUAM

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Brayton Metzger 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson (right), Commanding General, III Marine Expeditionary Force, walks into US Naval Hospital Guam (USNH Guam) with the hospital's Commanding Officer, Capt. Dan Cornwell (left). Lt. Gen. Nicholson visited the hospital to gain a better understanding of Navy Medicine's capabilities on Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 17:59
    Photo ID: 3094741
    VIRIN: 170111-N-ZA856-0001
    Resolution: 5251x2954
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Commanding General Visits USNH Guam [Image 1 of 4], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

